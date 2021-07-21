 Skip to main content
Letter: Kevin Dahl for Ward 3
Even thought the Star didn’t endorse Kevin Dahl, it gave enough information for me to see that Kevin Dahlis the ward 3 candidate for whom I should vote. The Star rightly states that Kevin is a fighter for our environment, but implies that because mayor Romero is also a fighter for mitigating climate change, that Kevin’s vote and ideas are not really needed. I happen to want my elected representative to be a leader for making Tucson a more livable place.

The Star piece then states that Kevin supports the RTA being changed to give more power to the citizens who live in Tucson. I also support that idea. The inner neighborhoods have been neglected for too long.

So I’m voting for Kevin because he is a committed environmentalist and he will use that knowledge to fight for the RTA to give more power to the residents of Tucson and Ward 3.

David Rubin

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

