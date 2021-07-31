Letter: Kevin Dahl for Ward 3

Re: the July 18 article “Star’s endorsements in Wards 3 and 6.”
I was very surprised to see the Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board endorse Juan Padres for Ward 3 over Kevin Dahl. As a news source that frequently covers climate change-related news, it’s disappointing to see them say that Mayor Regina Romero’s efforts on climate change are enough. This is a crisis and it should be a top priority for all city leaders. We need as many leaders who understand this urgency as we can get. I support Kevin Dahl because he knows that climate change affects all areas of our society, including business and the economy.
Danielle Hargett
Midtown
