Letter: Kevin Sumlin Buyout
Letter: Kevin Sumlin Buyout

I’m a college sports fan for over 60yrs and the 7m buyout awarded to Kevin Sumlin makes me sick. A total flop in his short tour of duty receives millions for driving the Cat program into the ground. This is absolutely unbelievable and so dam wrong. From the outset his compensation was unrealistic for the credentials he brought to the table. Those administrators, most notably the AD, who offered him this level of compensation should be totally embarrassed and quite frankly publicly reprimanded for such a bad decision. Hopefully any and all previous selection members should not be allowed to participate in the process this time around.

You can’t afford to screw it up again.

Thomas Palmtag

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

