I'm disappointed with Khalil Tate's seemingly blase performance as of late and absence of a team player attitude. During the last few games that he has been sidelined, he has been seen on camera shots during the game being Susie Social Butterfly on the sidelines with his teammates and fans in stands instead of being right next to the offensive coordinator coach or head coach cheering on and helping his replacement QB to succeed. Perhaps it's just me, but, I feel there is a feeling of iceiness between Tate and the newer coaching staff since their arrival. Tate's efforts on the field have also seemed lazy at times.
Jeffrey Faircloth
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.