I love Reid Park Zoo, and supported the City sales tax for expansion. I like smooth roads. But it breaks my heart that Tucson and Pima County have placed the zoo and pavement above children and have-- so far-- failed to fund high-quality preschool for vulnerable children, PCPIP. The benefits to children, families, and communities have been repeatedly demonstrated by long-term studies and in multiple cities, counties and states.
Citizens across Pima County--urban and rural, labor and business, educators, for profit, nonprofit and public organizations, religious and secular people, doctors, law enforcement, old and young across racial and ethnic and economic lines support giving children an equal chance to succeed. Sure, it costs money, but are our kids less important than other communities' kids, or less important than animals and potholes? I hope the BOS will show that they value kids too, and fund PCPIP.
Penelope Jacks
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.