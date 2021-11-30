 Skip to main content
Letter: Kids in School and COVID
Letter: Kids in School and COVID

My children attend school in MUSD. Throughout the pandemic, we have taken precautions to avoid COVID. The kids returned to in-person school this year. They have been masked, but many others not. In the "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report," dated Sept 24, 2021, the CDC reported in Maricopa and Pima Counties the odds of a school COVID outbreak were 3.5 times higher with no mask requirement than with the requirement. Yet at a meeting on Sept 29, the MUSD Board would not second a motion to re-instate the mask requirement leaving masks optional. On Nov 9, my daughter became sick with COVID. I followed the next day with a breakthrough infection. There are many others in the same boat. With the return to in-class schooling, I wish the MUSD Board had done the right thing to better protect our kids and many others would quit making this a political issue and do what the data supports.

John Holtrop

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

