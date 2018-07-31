It is both surprising and sad to learn that Arizona is host to a number of so-called "calling contest" which are nothing more than a brutal, unnecessary slaughter of Arizona's natural wildlife. Among them are Arizona Coyote Calling Championship, the World Championship Coyote Calling Contest, and the “Santa Slay” Coyote Calling Tournament.
The message the "hunters" send, and pass on to their children, is that killing is not a sport and does not need to be done responsibly. Undercover investigations showed participants piling coyotes and foxes to be judged for prizes, and standing around laughing, while children milled around the piles of dead carcasses.
Their "conservation by killing" philosophy has also been debunked by Pennsylvania Gaming Commission, stating predator control does not work in the science of wildlife management .
It's morbidly repulsive that a "killing contest" is even a thing. Especially when the victims are defenseless, and the killers motivation is not food or survival, but a token prize. Killing contests do not belong in Arizona.
Vincent Jones
Downtown
