Killing coyotes, bobcats, foxes, mountain lions, and other species in wildlife killing contests is cruel, pointless, and ineffective. It does not result in more deer, elk, or antelope for hunters, nor does it diminish conflicts with livestock, pets, or people. Its killing animals for fun and prizes, something our state demonstrated it strongly opposed when it passed laws against animal fighting years ago.
Most Arizonans agree that our iconic wildlife should be celebrated, preserved, and protected from cruelty.
Arizona’s wildlife killing contests, include the recent “Big O Coyote Hunt” in Golden Valley, the Arizona Coyote Calling Championship, the World Championship Coyote Calling Contest, the Tonopah Valley Future Farmers of America Alumni Coyote Hunt, and the “Santa Slay” Coyote Calling Tournament in Dewey-Humboldt this December.
New Mexico outlawed this highly destructive activity.
How we treat animals is a reflection of how we treat each other.
Time to put an end to these cruel and pointless wildlife killing contests in the Grand Canyon State.
Robin Motzer
Foothills
