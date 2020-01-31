Letter: Killing of Mountain Lions
Letter: Killing of Mountain Lions

The recent death of the Oklahoma man was tragic. But the senseless slaughter of three mountain lions was another tragedy. Mountain lions are animals which were doing what animals do. They can be fierce and dangerous, but are skittish by nature. Why not try gunshots, firecrackers, or other loud noise makers to frighten them away while removing the remains of the man? Tranquilizing them instead of killing them was another alternative. This was a case of "Ready, Fire, Aim" before considering other options. There had to have been a better way.

Jack Sanders

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

