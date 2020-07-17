Letter: Kim Challender for County Recorder
Letter: Kim Challender for County Recorder

I am a retired county employee and I am responding to a letter about the lack of experience , as NOT important for the job as county recorder. . Just by comparison , we elected a man with no governmental experience as US President: the result is a disaster.

The job of County Recorder is so critical during these times of challenges to election security and the publics need to be assured that our elections integrity can not be challenged

Kim Challender presents an excellent choice for voters: she has a 5 years experience in the County recorders office ; has worked during congressional and other high level elections: to insure they are secure and results are valid.

It is a critical time in our country to have public servants who have : experience, knowledge on the office they seek. I encourage everyone to vote for the candidate who has the integrity and and experience for this office. Vote Kim Challender for County Recorder.

Melanie Heavilon, retired criminal justice probation officer/corrections officer

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

