Republicans, you must be so proud your chosen legislators have prioritized attacking Public Enemy No. 1 - drag queens . Wacko Wadsack leads the charge in Arizona. (Having observed Justine's pre-election shenanigans and now this, I find her to be rather scary, and I don't think I'd want children around her.) This attack on drag and LGBTQ in general is a Republican culture war tactic designed to rile the base nationwide. It's very popular and successful. I wonder, do these Republican drag-phobes worry about children seeing the violent video from Jan. 6th? A crazed mob attacking and maiming police, setting up gallows ("Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! USA! USA!") Desecration of the Capitol, and a bloodthirsty mob going after Congressional members. Surely more harmful to kids than exposure to drag. Oh wait, I forgot! Those violent insurrectionists are great Patriots; their violence that day admirable! No doubt Tucker Carlson is working on spinning all that video gifted him by Kevin McCarthy into the Republican fairy tale version. Stay tuned.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.