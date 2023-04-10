Republicans, you must be so proud your chosen legislators have prioritized attacking Public Enemy No. 1 - drag queens . Wacko Wadsack leads the charge in Arizona. (Having observed Justine's pre-election shenanigans and now this, I find her to be rather scary, and I don't think I'd want children around her.) This attack on drag and LGBTQ in general is a Republican culture war tactic designed to rile the base nationwide. It's very popular and successful. I wonder, do these Republican drag-phobes worry about children seeing the violent video from Jan. 6th? A crazed mob attacking and maiming police, setting up gallows ("Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! USA! USA!") Desecration of the Capitol, and a bloodthirsty mob going after Congressional members. Surely more harmful to kids than exposure to drag. Oh wait, I forgot! Those violent insurrectionists are great Patriots; their violence that day admirable! No doubt Tucker Carlson is working on spinning all that video gifted him by Kevin McCarthy into the Republican fairy tale version. Stay tuned.