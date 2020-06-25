Letter: Kindness is true greatness

I'm thinking of life and what counts. Years ago, when i was teaching third grade, we took a day to consider what we wanted to be in life. Of course I heard great careers, to be a pilot, a fire fighter, a policewoman, doctor, lawyer, etc. At the end of the discussion, I asked a child who was unusually quiet in everything he did. He said, "In my whole life, I just want to be kind." The class grew quiet and i thought, 'what a gift.'
In our lives today, is this too much to ask of our fellow human beings? Every person in this world responds to kindness.
When the suffering is over, I hope we don't forget.
Alice Treiber
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!