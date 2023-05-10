Random Acts of Kindness

It is my own opinion

About my neighbor Lou

I think he is the kindest

Man, I ever knew

Each morning he brings my paper

Right up to my front door

A random act of kindness

It's that and nothing more

You see I'm on a walker

Much trouble when I walk

But Lou is really something

He really walks the talk.

I'm not the only one he helps

There's others down the street

They’re all in need a little bit

Lou's there, their needs to meet

It's really something to behold

Such kindness that is free

Poems are made by fools like me

But only God makes blind men see.

Tom McGorraay

Northwest side