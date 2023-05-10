Random Acts of Kindness
It is my own opinion
About my neighbor Lou
I think he is the kindest
Man, I ever knew
Each morning he brings my paper
Right up to my front door
A random act of kindness
It's that and nothing more
You see I'm on a walker
Much trouble when I walk
But Lou is really something
He really walks the talk.
I'm not the only one he helps
There's others down the street
They’re all in need a little bit
Lou's there, their needs to meet
It's really something to behold
Such kindness that is free
Poems are made by fools like me
But only God makes blind men see.
Tom McGorraay
Northwest side
