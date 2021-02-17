Letter: Kino Stadium vaccine site a well-oiled machine

Kudos to Pima County for the extremely well-run and professionally managed COVID vaccine site at Kino Stadium. I just got my second vaccine shot this morning, and the experience for both shots couldn’t have been better. The massive site is well set up with friendly volunteers to guide the way and check me in, and skilled professionals administering my shot. . .and more cheerful volunteers checking periodically for reactions and letting me leave right on time. In all, a well-oiled machine. Thanks, Pima County.
Betsy Bolding
Midtown
