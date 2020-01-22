Letter: KinoSports Complex

Re: the Jan. 19 article "$31.2M expansion done; more expected on horizon.'
This article does not mention expanding basketball facilities.
It would benefit the City and Pima County to bring in Basketball club teams from all over the country if we had the facilities at Kino Sports Complex. Most of the Basketball regional club teams in Tucson go to other states that offer Volleyball and Basketball Hoops Tournaments. Tucson is far behind in offering facilities for Basketball and Volleyball in bringing teams to Tucson from all over the country. American Sports Centers in Anaheim, California is the largest indoor wood court facility in the United States, featuring 34 volleyball courts which can be converted into 25 basketball courts. The 242,000 square foot facility is home to a family of tenants including the US Men’s and Women’s National Volleyball Teams and Basketball Teams. Additionally, ASC hosts numerous youth club volleyball and basketball programs, adult basketball and futsal leagues, and a variety of weekend tournaments and events. It brings in enormous amount of tax dollars to Anaheim.
Don Cotton
Northeast side
