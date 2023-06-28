Trump is a vindictive, compulsive liar. He told so many lies that the media, including the Arizona Daily Star, stopped counting them. Trump wanted us to believe it was Antifa who stormed the Capitol on January 6, when it was his supporters. When Trump left the White House for Mar-a-Lago with boxes of secret and classified documents, he wanted us to believe the FBI planted those boxes.

What's really sad is seeing that the vindictive Trump continues to control House Republicans, including Juan Ciscomani. House Republicans voted to remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs committee and to censure Adam Schiff because Trump demanded it. In addition, they voted to defund the IRS, making it harder to collect much needed revenue from tax dodgers.

Kirsten Engel is a better choice to represent Dist. 6 in Congress. She's not afraid of the truth, and she would resist the bullies.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills