As we get closer to 2024 we will all get bombarded with political messages. The most common is to vote party “up and down the ballot.” But who exactly is behind anti teacher, anti drag, anti LGBTQ rights? Who is against vote by mail? Who is banning books? Who is eliminating reproductive rights? Why did Arizona’s inflation rate lead the nation in 2022? Who’s responsible for the colossal drain on Arizona’s education budget?

We tend to blame our leaders and representatives in Washington. But most of this comes from the Arizona STATE LEGISLATURE. Your LEGISLATIVE representative could be Wadsack, Jones, McGarr, Gowan, Martinez, and/or others. They promote themselves by wielding military weapons. They restrict voting based on bogus claims. They regulate our personal lives based on archaic beliefs, conspiracy theories and a single religion. They are driving Arizona toward an ignorant, authoritarian future.

Is your legislator representing YOU? Search “find my legislator Arizona” and make your vote REALLY count.

Cindy Doklan

Midtown