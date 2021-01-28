Letter: Known by the Company You Keep

Do you remember 9/11 when we were very careful about what we said when we traveled? When the country was in real danger no one demanded their right to say what they pleased to airport security.
The country is again in danger.
After the attack on the Capitol, Mark Finchem posted that he was leaving Facebook because he couldn't say what he wanted there. Instead, he's going to Gab. Non-partisan Wikipedia describes Gab as catering to "extremists such as neo-nazis and white supremacists." His on-line name will be AZHoneyBadger. We may debate whether he is complicit in insurrection, but this fact is not debatable.
This man purposely aligns himself with extremists. It's a bad look for us and we should not keep company with him. Mark Finchem should be expelled from the Arizona legislature.
Becky Masterman
Northwest side
