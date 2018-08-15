Re: the Aug. 12 guest column "Company that made toxins in our water should pay,"
This is another example of material printed without a fact check or background information. Clearly, an editor's note needs to clarify this wild claim.
First of all, blaming 3M for selling PFCs to DuPont when it was DuPont that invented the PFCs and related compounds. 3M made them initially under license from DuPont, not the other way around. Further, Councilman Kozachik's charge against 3M is inconsistent with his statement that "the Air Force has gone on record as saying they hosed the chemicals into the soil and dumped into the sewer system at the base." This disposal procedure, though commonly practiced years ago, totally ignores 3M's Material Safety Data disposal considerations.
Finally I hope the Star follows up, and includes Dr. Carol Ley's (3M vice president and medical director in 2016) response to a 2012 PFC exposure/health study in Australia: "Such an association (cancer, thyroid problems, etc.) says nothing about causation between disease and exposure to PFOA and importantly many other studies have failed to demonstrate these associations."
Dennis Nelson
Retired 3M certified safety professional
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.