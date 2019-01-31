Re: the Jan. 27 guest column "Break the glass ceiling: Honoring moms like mine."
Steve Kozachik’s tribute to his mother upon her recent death, was deeply moving. It was a testimonial to one woman, expanded to honor the many women who lived through the same period in history, experienced the same limitations that it presented to women and managed to overcome them, and by doing so, managed to improve life in our society.
This ability to extend deeply felt personal experience into an understanding of many people’s experience provides a strong foundation for Kozachik’s career as a politician. And we can be grateful to have a public servant like him.
Chris Tanz
Midtown
