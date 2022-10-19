Letter: Kris Mayes for Attorney General

When I cast my vote for Arizona Attorney General this year, I know that I am making the best possible decision by voting for Kris Mayes. Kris has the knowledge, experience and tenacity to represent all citizens of Arizona. Our state faces many important problems that Kris Mayes has the critical expertise to resolve especially when it comes to managing our precious water resources.

Kris Mayes also understands that women want to make their own decisions about their reproductive rights and not be held to rules that were made 150 years ago by individuals who didn’t have a clue about personal choice.

Kris Mayes has served Arizona with integrity on the Arizona Corporation Commission protecting consumers and she is not afraid to show the courage of her convictions in restoring justice to all of Arizona.

Please join me in voting for Kris Mayes this November and make your voice heard.

Susan Black

Midtown