Letter: Kris Mayes for Democracy and Women

Kris Mayes for Democracy and Women

Kris Mayes is the right candidate for Attorney General of Arizona. She has experience serving on the Arizona Corporation Commission where she helped balance the enormous economic power wielded by large corporations with the needs of ordinary citizens. She supports women’s reproductive rights, respects our election system, wants to analyze industrial water leases in Arizona, and most importantly, wants to depoliticize the AG’s office so it can return to protecting the civil rights of all Arizonans.

Her opponent, a MAGA Republican, wants to decertify the 2020 election and restrict our voting rights. He takes money from the gun lobby, does not support women’s rights, and wants to ban all abortions in Arizona. His “pro-life” position doesn't align with his support for the gun lobby and the obscene loss of life from mass shootings in this country.

It’s time to stop the chaos and restore the rule of law by electing Mayes for Arizona Attorney General.

Darlene Sumners

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

