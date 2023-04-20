Everyone is asking what our Independent Senator Sinema is doing as she approaches her re-election campaign. I think she's being very smart. She realizes that the body politic has abandoned a huge, wealthy constituency -- what we used to call the Establishment. Trump kicked them out of the Republican party, and they never felt comfortable with the Democrats. When Karrin Taylor Robson lost the GOP primary for US senator to Kari Lake, the Establishment was kicked to the curb in Arizona.
These Country Club Republicans are up for grabs, and Kristen Sinema has her eyes on them and their checkbooks. She has actually been an effective first-term senator, relentlessly pushing for compromise while stressing how pro-business she is. Next to Sinema, Ron DeSantis looks like a delusional liberal when he battles a behemoth like Disney World.
Tired of culture wars and want to make money? Vote for Sinema.
People are also reading…
John Vornholt
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.