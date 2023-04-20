Everyone is asking what our Independent Senator Sinema is doing as she approaches her re-election campaign. I think she's being very smart. She realizes that the body politic has abandoned a huge, wealthy constituency -- what we used to call the Establishment. Trump kicked them out of the Republican party, and they never felt comfortable with the Democrats. When Karrin Taylor Robson lost the GOP primary for US senator to Kari Lake, the Establishment was kicked to the curb in Arizona.