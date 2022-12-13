Letter: Kristen Sinema made a mistake.

Sinema would have had a better chance at being reelected as a Democrat instead of as an Independent. .
Even though she is very unpopular with Democrats, she still could have won the Democratic Primary. She would have the advantage of a huge war chest of money and she might be seen as the most electable candidate for the general election. In addition voters registered as Independents could choose to vote in the Democratic primary and give her enough votes to win. If she were be the Democratic candidate she would win in the general election because she would have the Democrats and the majority of the independents voting for her.
The most important thing in the Senate is the balance of power and Sinema caucuses with the Democrats. If she runs as an Independent she will actually be running as a second Democrat. Independents that would have otherwise voted for the Democratic candidate will vote for her. Both she and the Democratic candidate would lose.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
