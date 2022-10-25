Letter: KROGER COMES A CALLIN'

Kroger, founded in 1883 based in Ohio recently announced its intention to merge with the Safeway/Albertsons/Vons chains adding to its arsenal of 2800+ stores in 28 states: the USA largest supermarket company with 400,000 employees. Standard and Poor's, and Moody's rating services are both are luke warm on Kroger. The merger, which would take place in 2024 if approved by regulators would put the combined companies in the same category as Walmart.

Kroger with 124 stores in Arizona, has over the years acquired such long standing trade marks as Harris Teeter, Fry's, Dillons, Ralphs, among others...touting it's superior pricing clout and supply chain sophistication.

Basha's is now owned by a conglomerate, ditto Whole Foods. The merger's net effect: Safeway, Albertsons,Vons signs disappear, along with multitudes of valued employees, brand loyalty, real estate, and neighborhood community involvement. Monopoly appears to be the way of the future. From health, to banking, to transportation, communications, travel add now groceries-- local competition appears to be an anachronism.

Baird Thompson

Foothills