Re: the July 25 photo "Gaining steam while learning STEM."
It's refreshing in our world of such "technology" today to see "educators" devising such a program. How these and other types of "engineering" on this level inspires, educates, and mostly builds "character" and confidence within the kids who are participating in this great program. Mostly all constructed by used materials as well, indicates a great effort to design by use of "trash".
Art, can literally be made from trash and sold as a profit when the mind is given the guidance to seek what a mind, especially a young mind/s unlimited abilities are when given the time and guidance to participate in this program.
I commend mostly those educators. Academia, although is included within this program, "hands on" construction teaches the minds to be able to "adapt and overcome" certain engineering/building techniques/problems. Something all of them will need one day.
Great job kids.
Martin Nustad
East side
