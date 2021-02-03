Letter: Kudos to Amazon for Covid Help

I received my first Covid vaccine yesterday at Banner South and was impressed by the fact that many of the kind folks directing the flow of people to get their shots were Amazon employees. They were motivated, professional, and friendly. It made my heart skip a beat to see that a company such as Amazon has enough interest to work with a local community to facilitate in these life-saving efforts. These Amazon employees doubtlessly are making a difference in our community. Many thanks to the employees and to Amazon!
Jose Hernandez
Northeast side
