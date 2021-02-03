 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kudos to Amazon for Covid Help
View Comments

Letter: Kudos to Amazon for Covid Help

  • Comments

I received my first Covid vaccine yesterday at Banner South and was impressed by the fact that many of the kind folks directing the flow of people to get their shots were Amazon employees. They were motivated, professional, and friendly. It made my heart skip a beat to see that a company such as Amazon has enough interest to work with a local community to facilitate in these life-saving efforts. These Amazon employees doubtlessly are making a difference in our community. Many thanks to the employees and to Amazon!

Jose Hernandez

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News