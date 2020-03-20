Letter: Kudos to ATC
I am extremely grateful to ATC for not cancelling their opening night of "The Legend of Georgia McBride." For those who attended, I know they shared a much needed diversion to the much larger concern about our serious global virus issues. I was encouraged to see that so many people followed their common sense and came out for an amazing and heartfelt performance. Thank you to everyone involved, and job well done!! Let's keep the arts alive.

Mary Jan Bancroft

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

