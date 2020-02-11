Letter: Kudos to AZ Republicans
AZ House Bill 2757, passed by Arizona Republicans in 2019 with no Democrat support (that’s 0, zip, nada), increased the 2019 Arizona Income Tax standard deductions and allowable charitable contributions. These actions will help people living on low incomes and fixed incomes and those people having difficulty finding affordable housing by putting more money in their pockets.

And what of the national debt?

The last administration added approximately ten trillion dollars to the national debt putting us on track to spend a never-ending $1.2 trillion annually. You can’t stop a high-speed train traveling 120 miles an hour on a dime without causing considerable damage to all on board.

President Donald J. Trump and the Republicans have us on the right track as a nation and should be allowed to add $10 trillion or more to achieve our goals. Think of the possible advancements in education and environmental protections.

Bill Kendall

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

