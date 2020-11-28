Letter: Kudos to Banner Cancer Center

I was overwhelmed with EXCELLENCE at the Banner Cancer Center. I was fortunately referred there by Dr. Senait Dyson, an outstanding Tucson dermatologist.
A week before I even entered the hospital for surgery, I was called twice to inquire about my concerns---emotional state (depression, anxiety, fear), transportation, social support, understanding of diagnosis and procedure! My son, triple-boarded in Radiation Oncology/Medical Oncology/Internal Medicine from the Rochester Mayo Clinic, and his team covering 13 hospitals in Kansas City don't do this.
Banner is rated third in the nation for melanoma treatment (Mayo's is fourth). Dr. James Warneke is an incredibly outstanding surgical oncologist. And the anesthesiologist put me in a twilight state from which I recovered immediately without after-effects.
We are extremely fortunate to have such an outstanding cancer center in Tucson.
Diane Stephenson
Foothills
