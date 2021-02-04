Letter: Kudos to Banner South COVID Vaccine Site Workers

Congratulations to the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers who are responsible for the distribution of the COVID vaccine at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium. Every person there was pleasant, organized and competent. My husband and I were in and out of the stadium in less than an hour, including the extra 30 minutes required for observation after vaccination because of prior medication allergies. Our friends who have visited this location have raved about what a pleasant experience they had as well. To each and every one of you, thank you for your professionalism and efforts that enable this drive-thru vaccination site to run like a well-oiled machine.
Mary Carey
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.