Letter: Kudos to Cal Football Coach Wilcox

Congratulations to the Wildcats football team and coaching staff in ending the long losing streak. I also think recognition should go to Cal's football coach, Justin Wilcox, who arrived in Tucson with a "skeleton crew" of players and coaches due to COVID protocols and injuries, and could probably have had the game cancelled. To his credit and sportsmanship, knowing that his remaining players wanted to play the game and that this was probably UA's best chance of ending the streak, he allowed the game to be played.
Raymond Silverstein
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.