The city of Tucson's graffiti removal program/department is doing an excellent job. I walk my midtown neighborhood every day and unfortunately come upon graffiti which I report to the city's graffiti removal reporting website. The site is easy to navigate and the response time has been phenomenal. Sometimes it seems to have been removed within days. The staff has even called me for clarification on location information. I commend these good city employees for the great job they are doing to keep our city beautiful.
Sharon Winderl
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.