Letter: Kudos to Councilman Steve Kozachik

Kudos to Councilman Steve Kozachik for suggesting mandatory COVID-19 testing of all U of A students, including those living off campus, before allowing them to return to in-person classrooms! We are fortunate to have a representative with good judgment who puts community well-being and public health over the economic and recruitment concerns of the university. Unfortunately for the Tucson community, our other representatives, prodded by businesses and the university president, overruled Mr. Kozachik, while our cases in Pima County are soaring.
S. B. Katz, M.D., J.D.
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
