 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kudos to James Ford
View Comments

Letter: Kudos to James Ford

  • Comments

Re: Thank You James Ford. I was delighted to read the letter from Theresa Thayer thanking James Ford for his great service delivering the paper. I too am a very early riser and James Ford also delivers my paper. In fact I think I am the only one in my neighborhood that gets the paper delivered anymore. Whenever we meet at my driveway, He cheerfully greets me and wishes me a good day.

He never misses a day and is always on time! Rare in this day and age. This year when the Star decided to not deliver for a couple of days to enable their carriers to have a day off, I missed reading my paper, but thought of James having a well deserved couple of days off. If the Star had a Carrier of the Year award, It should be given to James! Thank you James for your stellar service!!

Linda Schaub

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The state next door

I'm grateful for the Star's coverage of wastewater and potable water problems in Guaymas and San Carlos. Those linked problems are common thro…

Local-issues

Letter: Centennial Hall

Centennial Hall does so much right given the dated, in need of renovation facility. On our recent visit there to see Hamilton, I was impressed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News