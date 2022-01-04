Letter: Kudos to James Ford

Re: Thank You James Ford. I was delighted to read the letter from Theresa Thayer thanking James Ford for his great service delivering the paper. I too am a very early riser and James Ford also delivers my paper. In fact I think I am the only one in my neighborhood that gets the paper delivered anymore. Whenever we meet at my driveway, He cheerfully greets me and wishes me a good day.
He never misses a day and is always on time! Rare in this day and age. This year when the Star decided to not deliver for a couple of days to enable their carriers to have a day off, I missed reading my paper, but thought of James having a well deserved couple of days off. If the Star had a Carrier of the Year award, It should be given to James! Thank you James for your stellar service!!
Linda Schaub
Southeast side
