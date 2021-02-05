Letter: Kudos to Kroger’s

I was fortunate to get an appointment for my first COVID-19 shot at the Fry’s on Ina and Thornydale. I want to say thanks to Kroger foods for setting this up. While there was a certain amount of luck in getting the appointment, from then on the process was smooth. Pharmacy personnel were helpful in filling out the necessary paperwork and I was in and out in under 30 minutes. A special shout out to Jackie who was most helpful.
The Biden administration is moving to get more shots in arms via local pharmacies; my experience at Fry’s indicates this is a good move. Thanks again to Fry’s.
Rosemary Halsey
SaddleBrooke
