Letter: Kudos to Mayor and Council

Before the naysayers react to our Mayor and Council’s housing of high-risk homeless people in hotels during this pandemic, they should know the facts. Homelessness, even when there is not a pandemic, is very expensive for the taxpayer. In fact, the average homeless person costs the taxpayer $50,000 per year. More than half of this is in emergency room costs. But when these folks are provided with supportive housing, the cost goes to near zero. Even some of the most conservative states like Texas are figuring out that providing housing to the homeless saves money. This is a case where the humane solution is also the most cost-effective and the best for public health. It is a win-win-win. Kudos to Mayor Romero and the City Council for recognizing that cruelty is expensive; kindness is not.
Alison Jones
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
