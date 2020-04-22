Letter: Kudos to Mayor and Council
View Comments

Letter: Kudos to Mayor and Council

Before the naysayers react to our Mayor and Council’s housing of high-risk homeless people in hotels during this pandemic, they should know the facts. Homelessness, even when there is not a pandemic, is very expensive for the taxpayer. In fact, the average homeless person costs the taxpayer $50,000 per year. More than half of this is in emergency room costs. But when these folks are provided with supportive housing, the cost goes to near zero. Even some of the most conservative states like Texas are figuring out that providing housing to the homeless saves money. This is a case where the humane solution is also the most cost-effective and the best for public health. It is a win-win-win. Kudos to Mayor Romero and the City Council for recognizing that cruelty is expensive; kindness is not.

Alison Jones

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Safety on the Loop

It's great to see folks walking, running, hiking and biking on the Loop. The numbers of us who use this gem of a recreation path have multipli…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News