Letter: Kudos to Mayor Regina Romero for the newly renamed, Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Tucson's public spaces have long ignored the rich diversity of our city's Mexican American heritage. With the dedication of the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall and Alva Torres Plaza, we laud the City of Tucson's first Latina Mayor, Regina Romero, who in consultation with community leaders, is correcting historical wrongs. What was once taken away from us, we reclaim in perpetuity.

During the 1960's, the area known as "La Calle" or "Tucsonense Downtown", was a densely-packed neighborhood, home to Mexican American, African American, and Asian American families. For 'urban renewal' (Sound familiar?), the Pueblo Center Redevelopment Project, approved by Tucson voters, created the Tucson Convention Center. Chicanos/Latinos and native Mexican-American Tucsonans were deprived of land ownership as a way to generational wealth because of this land steal.

Alongside my fellow Tucsonans, I look forward to visiting the TCC, and in particular, stopping by the Alva B. Torres Plaza, making my way down the fountain-laden steps to the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, to say, 'Welcome Home'!

Corina Ontiveros

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

