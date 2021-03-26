Letter: Kudos to my eco sustainability heroes

Many thanks to the green team and education staff at Reid Park Zoo for introducing me to the online Eco Challenge community (three years ago and counting) and teaching me how to stop using so much plastic. Thanks to RPZ staff, I also make better consumer choices by using the Monterey Bay Seafood Watch app and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Palm Oil app. I read labels for every product I buy now from food (mine and my pet’s food) to shampoo. Their advice has taught me to re-think all my consumer habits, from buying clothes (no to cheap, throwaway fashion), paper products, and anything that is single-use or disposable. They also introduced me to solar energy, rainwater harvesting, gray water collection for return to the groundwater, green cleaning, and composting: They really walk the talk. As I learned from them, we don’t need a few people living perfect sustainable lives; we need lots of people doing things imperfectly. Kudos to the zoo’s great Education staff!
Terrie Thompson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.