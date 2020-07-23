Letter: Kudos to our City Council

It was very encouraging to see the Tucson City Council refuse to cave in to the kind of mob-rule mentality being demonstrated in the city of Portland. The passing of the 2021 city budget that fully funds our hard-working and grossly understaffed police department was the right thing to do. As a lifelong Republican, I see a glimmer of hope in these difficult times when a Democratic majority in our city government shows some backbone and true leadership on a tough issue like this. Thank you!
Terry Bredehoft
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
