Letter: Kudos to Patty Machelor & the Arizona Daily Star
Letter: Kudos to Patty Machelor & the Arizona Daily Star

Re: the Aug. 15 article "Mentor's kindnesses repaid with a kidney."

Thanks for coverage of this heartwarming story front and center on Page 1. It made my day! This wonderful story about a retired colonel who regularly visited a young incarcerated teen, thereby changing the direction of that young man's life. When the young man went to a halfway house, Col. Sallaberry dismissed the "experts" advice not to continue such visits. Instead, he continued, cementing in that younger man's psyche that there truly were good people who wanted nothing of them, but to help. A 17-year friendship followed between the two. This past week this young man qualified to be his mentor's savior when he gave a kidney to Col. Sallaberry, "he saved me, now I'm going to save him."

The charge is sometimes made: "I don't read news papers, they're depressing." Perhaps they are just reading the wrong newspaper.

Bevelry Jean Tencza

Rio Rico

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

