Kudos to our Pima County Board of Supervisors for approving the placement of anti-panhandling signs on a number of county medians. The signs reading, “Say no to panhandling. Say yes to helping agencies serving those in need” are right on.

There are many worthwhile organizations to which we all can contribute to help the homeless and others in need. To give panhandlers money isn’t supportive of these organizations or our community. In addition, giving panhandlers cash often serves to encourage them to make poor choices that result in harm or even death.

Thank You Pima County Supervisors for taking a positive and progressive step to help those in need and to protect our entire community. You all deserve a pat on the back!

Carmen Wiswell

Foothills