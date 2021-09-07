Letter: Kudos to Renee Horton

Kudos again to Renee Schafer Horton! She hit the nail on the head in her September 1st commentary. I would have been less kind and more blunt. These “free” spirits are limiting “my” freedom to roam more normally. I don’t feel comfortable yet attending a movie or a theater production. The non-vaxxers are assaulting us and are accessories to murder, especially where their children are concerned.
A simple surcharge to their insurance premiums might get them to “see the light”. The amount of money spent on anti-vaxxers who are admitted to our hospitals should be billed back to their insurance companies. Why should I pay for their ignorance? They are draining the energy of our medical personnel. Medical personnel's freedom and health are also at risk. If we lose the medical personnel, our health system buckle under the strain. They bear the brunt of our “freedom”.
We should all do our part to be part of the solution, not the problem.
Paula Palotay
Marana
