 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kudos to Renee Horton
View Comments

Letter: Kudos to Renee Horton

  • Comments

Kudos again to Renee Schafer Horton! She hit the nail on the head in her September 1st commentary. I would have been less kind and more blunt. These “free” spirits are limiting “my” freedom to roam more normally. I don’t feel comfortable yet attending a movie or a theater production. The non-vaxxers are assaulting us and are accessories to murder, especially where their children are concerned.

A simple surcharge to their insurance premiums might get them to “see the light”. The amount of money spent on anti-vaxxers who are admitted to our hospitals should be billed back to their insurance companies. Why should I pay for their ignorance? They are draining the energy of our medical personnel. Medical personnel's freedom and health are also at risk. If we lose the medical personnel, our health system buckle under the strain. They bear the brunt of our “freedom”.

We should all do our part to be part of the solution, not the problem.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Local-issues

Letter: Fanning the Fire

Attorney General Mark Brnovich continues to fuel the “big lie” by ruling that Maricopa County officials must supply additional election materi…

Local-issues

Letter: Minimum wage

Joshua Jacobsen is to be congratulated for writing an intelligent, nuanced editorial on the minimum wage proposals currently being thrashed ov…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoffman imprecise

Jonathan Hoffman's opinion essay on herd immunity is overly nitpicky about what it takes to create herd immunity and is a sidewise boost to th…

Local-issues

Letter: Too many people

As a 50-year-plus citizen of Tucson I'm finally writing of something that's been on my mind for years. Many years ago I traveled by car from A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News