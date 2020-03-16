Letter: Kudos to Superintendent Trujillo and Pueblo High School

Re: the March 6 article "Leaders of Pima GOP, TUSD clash over climate change forum."
Your article on Pima GOP clashing with Pueblo High School over holding a climate change forum was powerfully illustrative. Republican Party Chair David Eppihimer exposed GOP’s diversion strategies and its recent climate change obtuseness. Arguing that the forum (on a weekend) was “political indoctrination,” he demanded cancellation. When Superintendent Trujillo refused, Eppihimer used Trump’s diversion tactic: Call out Trujillo’s leadership; avoid climate change.
I suggest the GOP attend science and history classes at Pueblo. Here are assignments: Read about 1970’s scientists at EPA, NASA, MIT, CIA, Pentagon, NSA, NAS highlighting needs to fight climate change. Bipartisan support in Congress for aggressive action was there, but then came Ronald Reagan. Read about his actions and those of John Sununu, George HW Bush, Dick Cheney, Trump. All Republicans, Mr. Eppihimer. Now read current House bills blocked by the Republican Senate. Obvious is how Republicans acknowledged climate change horrors, but since Reagan short-term profits are valued over health, safety or Earth’s biodiversity.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
