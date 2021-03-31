 Skip to main content
Letter: Kudos to the Cats - and the Star
I was thrilled to see the promotional banner on page 1 of Saturday's Star, which said, "NCAA EXTRA: Wildcats ready for Sweet 16 showdown." Not Lady Cats. Not women Wildcats. Just Wildcats. Nice!

Laura Penny

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

