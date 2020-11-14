Letter: Kudos to The Coronet

Sally Kane and her team open the Coronet Patio restaurant last week and it was a welcome back addition to the Tucson restaurant scene, after she closed in the spring to address the corona 19 virus. With all the appropriate health provisions in place the food was phenomenal, and the service was equal.
In time, she will open the dining room and the bar- but only when it’s safe to do so.
Now it’s up to all of us to support Sally and the rest of the Tucson restaurants in there comeback.
Ron Sable
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
