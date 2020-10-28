 Skip to main content
Letter: Kudos to the Pima County Recorder's Office
Kudos to F. Ann Rodriguez and her team at the Pima County Recorder's Office. My husband and I have been voting by mail for years and never had a problem. This year was a bit different since my husband can no longer sign his own name. We completed our mail in ballots, but I had to sign for my husband. Three days after mailing them from our own mailbox the county recorder's office called to inquire about my signing for him. When we told them the reason they said they would make a note in my husbands' file so they wouldn't have to call again. Talk about efficiency. Anyone worried about voting by mail shouldn't be.

Hope Keimon

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

