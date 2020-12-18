Letter: Kudos to the Post Office

While I was mailing a package at the Post Office, the clerk told the woman behind me to put on a mask. She replied "I have an allergy". He replied "I can't serve you without a mask". She left and shortly returned with a mask and apparently breathing Ok. The rules are in effect to protect all of us. Let's try and follow them.
Bill Holcombe
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!