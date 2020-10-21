Letter: Kudos to the Recorder's Office

I'm a permanent early voter. On the 13th I put my ballot in the ballot box at the Recorder's eastsde location. On the 17th hoping to track my ballot, I went to the Recorder's website, Recorder.Pima.Gov. I discovered they were working overtime and two shifts on Saturday and Sunday to process the many early ballots. The page also has a video showing how they the process the ballot. I tracked my ballot learning it had passed all checks and was ready to be counted. I even know what batch it's in. I'm so impressed with the competence and professionalism of the Recorder, her staff, and all others, including the polite police officer at the eastside office, helping us vote safely and securely.
Katherine Shindel
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
