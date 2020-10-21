 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kudos to the Recorder's Office
View Comments

Letter: Kudos to the Recorder's Office

I'm a permanent early voter. On the 13th I put my ballot in the ballot box at the Recorder's eastsde location. On the 17th hoping to track my ballot, I went to the Recorder's website, Recorder.Pima.Gov. I discovered they were working overtime and two shifts on Saturday and Sunday to process the many early ballots. The page also has a video showing how they the process the ballot. I tracked my ballot learning it had passed all checks and was ready to be counted. I even know what batch it's in. I'm so impressed with the competence and professionalism of the Recorder, her staff, and all others, including the polite police officer at the eastside office, helping us vote safely and securely.

Katherine Shindel

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News