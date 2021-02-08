Letter: Kudos to TMC

I’m glad to see so many letters praising the TMC vaccination process. My wife and I thought it was excellent on the part of the administrators and the nurses. I also want to praise the shuttle drivers who displayed patience and courtesy to the seniors many of which were handicapped and needed assistance. Between each load they disinfected the high touch areas to keep the passengers safe. Everyone was so friendly and helpful. Many thanks to all involved.
Jerry Knoski
East side
